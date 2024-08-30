PRINCIPAL TECHNICIAN at City of Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Requirements:

A National Diploma/National Higher Diploma in Civil Engineering (B-Tech/Advanced Diploma in Civil Engineering would be advantageous)

Minimum 5 years’ appropriate experience in the Maintenance, Rehabilitation, Construction, Design and Management of roads and related infrastructure, especially storm water in the urban, preferably metropolitan, municipal environment

Proven knowledge of construction contracts, construction materials, methods and methodologies, including infrastructure management, appropriate to the road rehabilitation and maintenance industry

Computer Literacy – Microsoft Office and SAP

Valid driver’s licence

Must be prepared to work in any of the Roads Infrastructure Management geographical Districts

Key performance areas:

Compiles schedules of candidate projects for the maintenance and rehabilitation of roads, structures, stormwater, lane marking, signs, and street furniture, parking areas, rivers, fences, guardrails, etc. in the relevant District, by ensuring that only prioritized maintenance and rehabilitation projects is implemented district-wide

Implements Maintenance and Rehabilitation projects, by ensuring that Roads & Stormwater Infrastructure is effectively maintained and/or enhanced by efficient service providers with minimum disruption of service

Design, implement and manage projects for the provision of new and/or upgraded infrastructure for Roads and Stormwater by ensuring that new and/or upgraded infrastructure is delivered on time, within budget to the agreed standards by use of term and/or bottom line tenders

Participate in the formulation and implementation of special programmes such as stormwater winter preparedness, by ensuring effective management of risk in terms of people, property, the economy and the natural environment

Provides Roads & Stormwater input and guidance into Development Approvals

Assists the PPO: IM in coordinating the Depot’s portion of the District Infrastructure implementation plans, by ensuring that the district receives the agreed levels of service at the agreed rates from the depots

Facilitate the issuing of wayleaves and permits to Service Authorities and Contractors and Communicate with role-players and stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Civil Engineering

Road Design

Road Management

About The Employer:

