Project Manager (Software) – Gauteng Sandton

6 Months contract position with possibility of renewal

An IT company based in Sandton is looking for a Project Manager to manage a team of Devs. You will be required to lead and oversee the successful execution of strategic initiatives and projects within a dynamic and innovative environment. You will be instrumental in driving cross-functional collaboration, managing project timelines, budgets, and resources effectively. Your role involves ensuring the seamless delivery of projects that contribute to the growth and success by providing leadership in project management methodologies, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of the company.

Responsibilities:

Ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality in accordance with business needs and strategic goals.

Provide expert level guidance to software project team in terms of process, system, tools, methods as well as communication, integration and successful team dynamics through weekly facilitation sessions

Build professional relationships though engagement and regular communication and feedback with all stakeholders using quality metrics and project status reports as drivers

Ensure accurate cost estimation based on coverage of requirements and project scope.

Manage project budget within project scope.

Deliver projects on target within due date, budget and according to scope and project governance.

Ensure traceability of defined benefits throughout lifecycle of the project and escalate any deviations.

Ensure management of scope including coverage of requirements and based on estimations.

Manage delivery of project against agreed schedule.

Qualifications and Experience:

A Degree / Diploma in Business Management, Project Management, or Information Technology

Project Management qualification

A minimum of 5 -10 years project management experience

Strong technical background within the Software environment

Advanced understanding of systems design and solution architecture

Project Management methodology (PMBOK/Prince2/Agile)

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Leader in the fast-growing and in-demand data, analytics and technology services market. Here to inspire data-driven decisions through innovative technology solutions.

