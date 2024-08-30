Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking for a Senior dedicated Java developer to join our client’s team!
Key Requirements
- Minimum 6 years’ experience working as a software engineer within an enterprise environment
- Frameworks: Spring, Spring Boot
- Frontend techs: Angular, React, Vue
- ORM Tools: JPA, Spring Data, Hibernate
- Relational databases: Oracle, MSSql, PostgreSQL, MySQL
- A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering or other Sciences
- Experience working in a delivery team together with other disciplines to deliver a product
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Springboot
- Angular
- MSSQL