Senior Project Manager at Construct Executive Search – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Diploma in Project management.

Must have 10-12 years of experience in HVAC or Bio Containment within a medical laboratory environment.

Must have experience and knowledge of project management principles.

Must have knowledge of project management phases, techniques, and tools.

Must have knowledge of industry terminology like EN 12469, NSF 49, ISO 14644, and microbiology.

Must have experience in evaluating technical reports and developing technical reporting

Must be proficient with Microsoft Office, and the Internet.

Must have a valid driver’s license and passport.

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Project Management Principles

EN 12469

NSF 49

ISO 14644

Microbiology

Microsoft Office

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Senior Project Manager

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position