Senior SAP Specialist HHSAP TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Jointly responsible for the design and implementation of our cloud strategy and SAP transformation.

Optimization of existing developments.

Completion of required IT Documentation.

Expertise in dealing with complex build environments and continuous integration.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Knowledge within the Automotive Industry 5 years+.

+5 years SAP Experience and Certification will be an advantage.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.

A Self-Starter with the ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Expert knowledge in SAP S/4 HANA Transformation & Integration and Cloud infrastructure solutions.

Extensive experience SAP UI5, SAP FIORI, SAP BTP Tools, SAP Cloud Integration & Business Application Tools.

Experience in Enhanced SAP Change and Transport System (CTS+).

Knowledge and experience in ABAP, Eclipse, GitHub, API’s (SDK Tools), KAFKA connections.

Expertise in dealing with complex build environments and continuous integration.

Business-fluent English, German would be an advantage.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Knowledge of SAP Mobile Tools.

Knowledge of Cloud Foundry CLI Plugins for SAP BTP.

Knowledge in Cloud Connector.

Passionate about their work.

Flexibility by taking on ad hoc tasks.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Good work ethic and discipline to ensure tasks will be completed on-time.

Pleasant, approachable disposition.

Business writing skills in general business correspondence.

Desired Skills:

SAP UI5

Enhanced SAP Change

Transport System (CTS+).

