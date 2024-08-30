Senior Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This role can be in office or fully remote.

As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be someone whose expertise directly translates into the development of robust software in the e-commerce domain. You will have the opportunity to implement best practices to improve existing software and participate in the development of newfeatures. While we don’t promote after-hours work as part of the regular workday, we run a 24/7business with the need to keep systems up and running. Software Engineers are expected to provide after-hours support on a rotational basis to resolve critical system issues.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

? Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

? Architect and design solutions with your team

? Develop code, making major improvements to non-functional areas

? Develop high-quality production code for work of high complexity and scale

? Utilize and improve functional and non-functional testing practices

? Champion, challenge, and iterate on best practices within engineering

? Manage change in technologies in the division with due diligence

? Design solutions for complex problems with difficult decision trade-offs, typically system- or domain-wide

? Lead architecture proposals for your division’s domain

? Participate in and collaborate on architecture proposals across engineering

? Own the maintenance of architecture documentation in the team

? Support alignment of architecture across the organisation

? Be on-call for systems owned by your team

? Respond to and resolve bugs in production for systems in your division

? Respond to alerts and support incident response within your division

? Investigate and drive resolution of issues that impact multiple teams

? Triage and respond to hot-desk support tickets

? Assume technical lead on major incidents impacting the division

? Lead technical analysis and design specification documentation

? Assist with sprint planning, work estimation, and project prioritisation

? Assist the product teams in helping to determine priorities for technical projects

? Support, challenge existing, and define new engineering processes and directives

? Lead interviews and assess potential engineering candidates for skills and fit

? Review, and contribute fixes and content to internal documentation

? React to technology trends, identifying risks and opportunities for your division’s

technologies, systems, and domains

? Mentor, coach, and share knowledge with your peers in your division

? Share knowledge through blog posts, tech talks, and workshops across engineering

? Contribute to discussions and decisions in the division

? Challenge others to always produce work of the highest quality

? Take on technical project leadership roles for projects across the division

? REST and RPC API implementation and maintenance (using Python)

? Develop and maintain automation tests

? Peer review of team code

? Liaise with various internal stakeholders to discuss project requirements, progress etc.

? Analyze and understand business requirements and OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) and produce technical specifications that meet these requirements

Qualifications & Experience:

? Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Mathematics, or Engineering orequivalent experience in software development.

? A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-orienteddesign, data structures, and algorithms

? 5 to 10 years in a software development role

? Experience in writing robust, efficient production code

? Experience with SQL database systems

? Experience with development in a Linux environment

? Proficient in a strongly typed opensource language such as Python, Java, Golang, etc

? Open to diversifying language skill set

Experience in the following will be advantageous:

? JavaScript, React, jQuery

? MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS SQL

? Memcached, Redis

? Message Brokers, Queues, and PubSub systems (e.g. Kafka and RabbitMQ)

? Containerisation (e.g. Docker)

? Orchestration (e.g. Kubernetes)

? GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins

? AWS, GCP, Azure

Desired Skills:

Python

Java

Javascript

Engineering Software

Software architecture

Development Of System Software

