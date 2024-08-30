Software Developer at EnableSA (Pty) Ltd – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Key Responsibilities:

Designing and implementing software solutions based on project requirements.

Writing clean, efficient, and maintainable code using appropriate programming languages and frameworks.

Collaborating with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to understand and clarify project requirements.

Participating in code reviews to ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices.

Debugging and resolving software defects and issues promptly.

Testing software to ensure proper functionality and performance.

Maintaining technical documentation for software development projects.

Keeping up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends to enhance software development processes.

Providing technical support and troubleshooting assistance to end-users when required.

Contributing to the continuous improvement of development processes and practices.

RequirementsQualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

Proven experience as a software developer, including full-cycle software development projects.

Key Competencies:

Strong knowledge and programming skills in C# .NET.

Proficiency in web development technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript frameworks (e.g., React, Angular, or [URL Removed] of database systems and proficiency in SQL in general.

Experience with software development methodologies (e.g Agile,Scrum).

Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git, Team Foundation Services).

Understanding of software testing principles and practices.

Ability to analyze complex problems and propose effective solutions.

Strong attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality software.

Good communication and teamwork skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Self-motivation and the ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.

Flexibility:

Additional functions and or duties may be required in addition to those listed in above.

Desired Skills:

Grade 12

Degree

Min 4 yrs exp

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:





