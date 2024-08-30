Software Engineer (Salesforce)

To design complex specifications, code, test, debug, enhance programs and provide support, maintenance of systems, programmes. To execute software developer responsibilities according to Engineer practice, standards, frameworks, roadmaps and the architects application standards.

Qualifications and Experience:

Salesforce certifications, such as Salesforce Certified Platform Developer I & II, Salesforce Certified Application Architect, or Salesforce Certified System Architect.

Designing and implementing multitenant architecture on the Salesforce platform

Understanding the complexities of data isolation, scalability, and tenant-specific customizations, ensuring that multiple customers (tenants) can securely share a common codebase and data structure

Designing, developing, and deploying custom Salesforce applications using Apex, Visualforce, Lightning Web Components (LWC), and SOQL

Experience in integrating Salesforce with external systems using REST, SOAP APIs, and middleware platforms like Mulesoft

Handling data migrations, ETL processes, and synchronization between Salesforce and other enterprise systems

Salesforce configuration, including security settings, roles, profiles, permission sets, and sharing rules

Able to customize Salesforce solutions to meet business needs, including page layouts, record types, and custom fields

Salesforce development lifecycle, including experience with version control tools (e.g., Git), CI/CD pipelines, and deployment processes using tools like Copado

Code reviews, ensuring code quality, and optimizing performance within the Salesforce platform

Building and managing Salesforce Communities (Experience Cloud)

Service Cloud solutions, including case management, knowledge articles, and customer portals

Desired Skills:

Salesforce

Mulesoft

Design

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Large bank

