Vulnerabilities in open-source Suricata, FreeRDP projects

Kaspersky has uncovered seven vulnerabilities – two of which could allow arbitrary code execution – in the widely used open-source projects Suricata and FreeRDP during pre-release penetration testing of the company’s products.

Security experts say that of the seven vulnerabilities uncovered, two of them – CVE-2024-32664 and CVE-2024-32039 – could potentially allow attackers to execute arbitrary code on a vulnerable system. Others could enable unauthorised memory access.

These vulnerabilities were discovered during pre-release penetration testing as part of the security assessment of KasperskyOS-based products, including Kaspersky Thin Client (KTC) and Kaspersky IoT Secure Gateway (KISG), which integrate the open-source components Suricata and FreeRDP. The Kaspersky team promptly reported these vulnerabilities to the respective library developers.

The open-source community validated the findings and assigned seven CVEs:

FreeRDP:

* CVE-2024-32041

* CVE-2024-32039

* CVE-2024-32040

* CVE-2024-32458

* CVE-2024-32459

* CVE-2024-32460

Suricata:

* CVE-2024-32664

Along with the reports, Kaspersky provided fuzzing tests instrumental in identifying issues in FreeRDP. The open-source community used these tests to uncover about 10 more vulnerabilities. All vulnerabilities were patched in both the open-source projects and Kaspersky’s products before the public release of new versions.

“The principle of ‘secure by design’ extends beyond system architecture to encompass the entire development process,” says Denis Skvortsov, lead application security specialist at Kaspersky. “By rigorously testing all system components before release, we contributed to resolving severe issues in two widely-used open-source projects. We are grateful to the Suricata and FreeRDP maintainers for their swift response to our findings and the rapid deployment of patches.”

Kaspersky strongly encourages users to update to the latest versions of Suricata and FreeRDP to ensure their systems are protected. The most up-to-date versions at the time of this release are:

* Suricata: 6.0.19 and 7.0.5

* FreeRDP: 2.11.7 and 3.5.1