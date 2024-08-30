WomHub, Visa Foundation support women-led STEM businesses

WomHub has announce a partnership with Visa Foundation to launch the “STEM is Everywhere” programme, an incubator designed to empower and support early-stage female founders in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mining and Manufacturing) businesses across South Africa.

Despite the growing recognition of the importance of diversity in STEM, female entrepreneurs in these fields remain critically underrepresented. Women face numerous challenges, including limited access to funding, mentorship, coaching and professional networks.

The “STEM is Everywhere” programme will help address these barriers by providing them with the business resources, coaching, access to WomHub’s world class innovation and tech hubs and networks needed to thrive.

Through this partnership, WomHub and Visa Foundation are committed to closing the gender gap and unlocking the full potential of female entrepreneurs in South Africa.

Anjani Harjeven, CEO of WomHub, comments: “We are honored to partner with Visa Foundation to launch the ‘STEM is Everywhere’ programme. This initiative aligns with our mission to empower women and girls in STEM, breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for the next generation of female leaders. National Women’s Month is the perfect time to highlight the incredible potential of female entrepreneurs and celebrate their contributions to our society.”

The programme kicks off with a call for applications for the first cohort of female founders looking to join this programme during National Women’s Month and will support about 100 entrepreneurs in South Africa.

Lineshree Moodley, Visa country manager, says: “Visa Foundation is dedicated to supporting inclusive economies where everyone, everywhere can thrive. By partnering with WomHub, Visa Foundation aims to provide female STEM entrepreneurs in South Africa with the tools they need to succeed. We believe that investing in women is key to driving social and economic progress, and we are excited to see the impact of the ‘STEM is Everywhere’ programme.”