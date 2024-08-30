Young scientists show what they can do

A total of 262 young scientists presented 183 research projects at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists’ Regional Science Fairs final event in Gauteng North at the Tshwane University of Technology.

The projects on display were evaluated by 142 judges including educators, specialists, academics, and dedicated Eskom Expo supporters.

This regional science fair was one of 38 regional science fairs planned in all provinces across South Africa. The Engineering category proved to be the most popular category with 55 entries, followed by Energy (31), Biomedical and Medical Sciences (19), Environmental Studies (17), and Chemistry and Biochemistry (11).

Eskom Expo’s Gauteng North regional science fair director, Gail Ndlovu, says: “We are proud to have journeyed alongside each of our participants this year. From our first contact with schools and teachers through learner workshops, teacher workshops, and upgrade workshops we’ve witnessed the incredible commitment from every participant – supported by dedicated teachers, mentors, and family members. We know the journey wasn’t always easy and some of you faced challenges that led to difficult decisions including stepping back from the competition. Others found that their ideas couldn’t be fully realised this year. To those who persevered and made it this far, we extend our warmest congratulations.

“Your dedication to STEMI research is something we deeply value,” Ndlovu adds. “As you move forward, especially those transitioning to new schools, remember that your growth in the science field matters to us. If your new school doesn’t currently participate in Eskom Expo please reach out to us – we are here to support you in continuing your journey in this competition. Thank you for being a part of the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists. Together, we are shaping the future of science.”

The top young scientists at the awards ceremony were honoured with the prestigious Eskom Special Awards:

* Best female: Hadil Selmi, Grade 12 at Prestige College Hammanskraal.

* Best innovation: Miané Campher, Grade 7 at Laerskool Lynnwood.

* Best energy project: Onkarabetse Mashile, Grade 10 at Rephafogile Secondary School.

* Best development project: Tanaka Cynthia Nyamvere, Grade 7 at Vukauzenzele Primary School.

The following Regional Special Awards were awarded:

Category Recipient Best Junior Scientist Tanaka Cynthia Nyamvere, Grade 7, Vukauzenzele Primary School Best Senior Scientist Tanatswa Nyamvere, Grade 10, Thuto Bohlale Secondary School & Katiso Modiba, Grade 9, Phateng Comprehensive School (group project) Primary school that obtained the most Gold Medals Laerskool Lynnwood High school and Combined school that obtained the most Gold Medals Prestige College Hammanskraal Best Feeder School (executed an expo with 500 projects at their school – which Eskom Expo qualified as a district expo) Irene Primary School

Additionally, the Tshwane University of Technology presented Motivational Awards (that were selected using a criteria independent to that of Eskom Expo) to the following learners:

* Gina Masia from Prestige College

* Mahlatsi Mudau from Tswaing Secondary

* Liyana Ndamase from Laerskool Fleur

* Rector Dikgale from Tswaing Secondary

* Nelari Khumal from Irene Primary School

* Abdul Thanda from Magalies Special School

* Christaal Lee Jooste from Magalies Special School

* Tayssir Selmi from Prestige College Hammanskraal

* Burger Duvenage from Laerskool Hennopspark

* Christiaan Venter from Magalies Special School