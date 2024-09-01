Telecom Refurbishment Technician – Gauteng Braamfontein

SUMMARY

Are you passionate about electronics, circuit theory, and RF technology? A Telecom company is seeking a skilled individual to join their dynamic team! If you have a strong technical background and love solving complex problems, we want to hear from you.

Our client is looking to employ a Telecom Refurbishment Technician

RESPONSIBILITIES

Testing and Diagnostics:

Conduct routine /specialized testing of telecom /radio equipment to ensure proper functionality and alignment with OEM specifications.

Repair and Maintenance:

Diagnose the underlying issues and carry out corrective actions to fix failures, restoring the equipment to its full functionality and performance.

Documentation and Reporting:

Keep comprehensive records of testing, diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance tasks. Generate test reports and root cause analysis summaries for completed work.

Collaboration and Assistance:

Partner with fellow technical staff / team members to tackle complex challenges.

Compliance and Safety:

Ensure all tasks align with industry standards, regulations, and safety protocols. Adhere to company procedures and safety guidelines when operating equipment and performing repairs.

Requirements:

Bachelors’ degree in Electronics / Telecommunications / or a related field/ or equivalent work experience.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in testing / repairing electronic, power, telecom and/or radio equipment.

Proficiency in using diagnostic /testing tools specific to electronics /radio equipment.

Strong understanding of electronics /circuit theory / RF technology.

Willing to travel to remote sites and customer areas

Desired Skills:

Telecoms

Electronics

Maintenance

Technical

Communication

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position