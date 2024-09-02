Automation Tester (with Salesforce experience)

We are looking for a highly skilled and detail-oriented Senior Automation Tester with experience in software testing, specializing in Salesforce environments.

What you’ll do:

Level/ years experience: High intermediate – Senior (7+ years)

Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks

Experience with Technologies as required: Java/ JavaScript/ C#/ Python experience

Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium/ IntelliJ/ RobotFramework/ TestNG/ Appium/ Cypress

Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps/ TFS/ X-Ray, etc.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases

Ability to perform functional testing if required

API Testing (Postman/ SOAP UI/ Rest Assured)

Mobile testing preferable with Appium

Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT

Comfortable working in an Agile environment following the relevant ceremonies

Experience with Salesforce is a must

Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant IT / Testing Qualification’s

ISTQB

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

