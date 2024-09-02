CI/CD Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Are you the kind of developer who loves making things faster, smoother, and smarter? We’re looking for a CI/CD Developer to orchestrate our build and deploy processes with finesse. If you can turn chaos into streamlined efficiency, apply now and let’s keep the code rolling!
Requirements:
- Implement CI/CD tools integration and automations
- Indepth knowledge in Bamboo Plan creation and configurations
- Develop, scale, and control strategies, standards, guidelines, governance of Continuous Integration systems
- Hands-on experience in installing, configuring, operating, and monitoring CI/CD pipeline tools
- Good working experience on GIT, Bitbucket, XLD, XLR, Nexus and Jira tools(Atlassian tools)
- Hands-on experience in Kubernetes,Docker,Shell scripting etc
- Troubleshoot issues along the CI/CD pipeline.
Hit Apply for more information!
Desired Skills:
- ci/cd
- jira
- configuration
- implementation