CI/CD Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 2, 2024

Are you the kind of developer who loves making things faster, smoother, and smarter? We’re looking for a CI/CD Developer to orchestrate our build and deploy processes with finesse. If you can turn chaos into streamlined efficiency, apply now and let’s keep the code rolling!

Requirements:

  • Implement CI/CD tools integration and automations
  • Indepth knowledge in Bamboo Plan creation and configurations
  • Develop, scale, and control strategies, standards, guidelines, governance of Continuous Integration systems
  • Hands-on experience in installing, configuring, operating, and monitoring CI/CD pipeline tools
  • Good working experience on GIT, Bitbucket, XLD, XLR, Nexus and Jira tools(Atlassian tools)
  • Hands-on experience in Kubernetes,Docker,Shell scripting etc
  • Troubleshoot issues along the CI/CD pipeline.

Hit Apply for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • ci/cd
  • jira
  • configuration
  • implementation

Learn more/Apply for this position