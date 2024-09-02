CI/CD Developer

Are you the kind of developer who loves making things faster, smoother, and smarter? We’re looking for a CI/CD Developer to orchestrate our build and deploy processes with finesse. If you can turn chaos into streamlined efficiency, apply now and let’s keep the code rolling!

Requirements:

Implement CI/CD tools integration and automations

Indepth knowledge in Bamboo Plan creation and configurations

Develop, scale, and control strategies, standards, guidelines, governance of Continuous Integration systems

Hands-on experience in installing, configuring, operating, and monitoring CI/CD pipeline tools

Good working experience on GIT, Bitbucket, XLD, XLR, Nexus and Jira tools(Atlassian tools)

Hands-on experience in Kubernetes,Docker,Shell scripting etc

Troubleshoot issues along the CI/CD pipeline.

Hit Apply for more information!

Desired Skills:

ci/cd

jira

configuration

implementation

Learn more/Apply for this position