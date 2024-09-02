Finalto launches White Label solution for brokers

Finalto South Africa has unveiled its newly-revamped White Label solution that allows market participants to start their own brokerages in record time, as well as gain access to top tier liquidity and differentiate their offerings from other players in the industry.

Finalto Africa CEO, Dany Mawas, says the innovative offering provides a swift turnkey, fully-customisable back office, client portal and CRM, as well as multi-asset trading platforms.

“What makes this solution so unique is that it is completely platform-agnostic and includes advanced reporting tools, robust risk controls and a seamless integration with Finalto’s top tier 1 liquidity providers.”

Starting a brokerage from scratch commonly involves a lengthy process of getting a licence, approaching vendors, obtaining a CRM solution, creating a training platform, concluding a liquidity agreement with a prime broker, partnering with payment service providers (PSPs), and sourcing a ‘cashier’ or software that aggregates the PSPs in one place to optimise the flow of funds from clients.

Mawas says the traditional process can take up to nine months to conclude. “What we are offering at Finalto is the ability to start a brokerage within one month of obtaining a licence, through a straightforward process that eliminates a lot of the onerous legwork.”

An encouraging consequence of Finalto’s offering is that, in getting new brokerages to market faster, new jobs become available sooner rather than later, thereby positively contributing to the South African economy and employment landscape.

“We are also intent on encouraging financial literacy in South Africa and on the greater continent. The more brokerages that operate in Africa, the more people on the continent are exposed to online trading and financial products,” notes Mawas.

The White Label solution offers all the features of Finalto’s suite of trading platforms, including multi-currency margin accounts, advanced risk management services, deep liquidity, cutting-edge charting tools and comprehensive reporting solutions.

Importantly, says Mawas, while the solution is a plug and play offering, it is also customisable: “Our solution can be easily adapted to suit users’ particular needs, and we offer additional services such as assistance with marketing or overall commercial strategy.”