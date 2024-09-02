Full stack .Net developers – Western Cape Cape Town Region

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for an Intermediate-Senior Full stack .Net developer to join them on a fixed term contract
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
- Writing clean, scalable code for web applications
- Extensive experience writing fairly complex SQL either on MSSQL or SAP
- Developing front-end web architecture using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript frameworks
- Building back-end services and APIs using C# and .NET
- Integrating third-party systems and APIs
- Ensuring responsiveness and performance of applications
- Troubleshooting and debugging issues
- Conducting code reviews and mentor junior developers
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Investments
- Asset Management
- analyst developer
- scrum
- Agile
- .Net
- SQL