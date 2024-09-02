Full stack .Net developers – Western Cape Cape Town Region

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for an Intermediate-Senior Full stack .Net developer to join them on a fixed term contract

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Writing clean, scalable code for web applications

Extensive experience writing fairly complex SQL either on MSSQL or SAP

Developing front-end web architecture using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript frameworks

Building back-end services and APIs using C# and .NET

Integrating third-party systems and APIs

Ensuring responsiveness and performance of applications

Troubleshooting and debugging issues

Conducting code reviews and mentor junior developers

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Investments

Asset Management

analyst developer

scrum

Agile

.Net

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position