Gold Fields migrates SAP environments to AWS

Gold Fields has migrated its end-to-end SAP and treasury systems to AWS as part of its digital transformation strategy.

The collaboration has enabled Gold Fields to modernise technology infrastructure, while enabling AWS’s analytics, machine learning (ML), and generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to unlock future insights that will improve operational efficiency, enhance workplace safety, and become a more data-driven business.

“AWS is helping us modernize our infrastructure, improve our governance, and drive cost efficiencies,” says Strini Mudaly, group ICT vice-president at Gold Fields. “We selected AWS as our cloud provider of choice, based on its proven operational experience at scale and commitment to innovation. We are excited to continue our journey with AWS, leveraging its expertise and cutting-edge solutions to transform our business.”

Deloitte partnered with Gold Fields and AWS to migrate the Global Gold Fields SAP estates across three continents to the AWS cloud.

“By bringing together a multi-disciplinary team of dedicated Deloitte experts working across multiple time zones, we ensured every aspect of the migration, including data privacy, regulatory and technology was handled with precision and expertise, delivering a seamless, zero-business-impact transition,” says Aasif Karachi, director and Africa AWS leader at Deloitte Consulting.

“Leveraging AWS’s secure and scalable infrastructure, this migration has reduced operational costs and enhanced data processing speeds across critical group systems, all while upholding Gold Fields strong governance and risk management standards.”

Chris Erasmus, AWS country GM, comments: “Our collaboration with Gold Fields showcases the transformative power of cloud technology in the mining sector. By migrating its critical SAP systems to AWS, Gold Fields is now poised to modernise its platform and unlock the full potential of its internal data, applying advanced analytics and machine learning.”

Operating its SAP systems on AWS will enable Gold Fields to harness next-generation technology and data insight capabilities to support the future business strategy. Additionally, Gold Fields is exploring AWS’s Industrial Data Fabric and Generative AI capabilities to enhance data management practices, and support safety and process improvements in an ever-evolving industry.