IBM, Intel collaborate to drive AI innovation

IBM and Intel are collaborating to deploy Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators as a service on IBM Cloud by early next year to help more cost effectively scale enterprise AI and drive innovation underpinned with security and resiliency.

This collaboration will also enable support for Gaudi 3 within IBM’s watsonx AI and data platform. IBM Cloud is the first cloud service provider (CSP) to adopt Gaudi 3 and the offering will be available for both hybrid and on-premise environments.

“Unlocking the full potential of AI requires an open and collaborative ecosystem that provides customers with choice and accessible solutions,” says Justin Hotard, executive vice-president and GM, Intel Data Center and AI. “By integrating Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators and Xeon CPUs with IBM Cloud we are creating new AI capabilities and meeting the demand for affordable, secure, and innovative AI computing solutions.”

While generative AI (GenAI) has the potential to accelerate transformation, the required compute power needed emphasises the importance of availability, performance, cost, energy efficiency, and security as top priorities for enterprises.

Through this collaboration, Intel and IBM aim to lower the total cost of ownership to leverage and scale AI, while enhancing performance. Gaudi 3, integrated with 5th Gen Xeon, supports enterprise AI workloads in the cloud and in data centres, providing customers with visibility and control over their software stack, simplifying workload and application management. IBM Cloud and Gaudi 3 aim to help customers more cost effectively scale enterprise AI workloads, while prioritising performance, security, and resiliency.

For generative AI inferencing workloads, IBM plans to enable support for Gaudi 3 within IBM’s watsonx AI and data platform, providing watsonx clients with additional AI infrastructure resources for scaling their AI workloads across hybrid cloud environments – helping to optimise model inferencing price/performance.

“IBM is committed to helping our clients drive AI and hybrid cloud innovation by offering solutions to meet their business needs. Our dedication to security and resiliency with IBM Cloud has helped fuel IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy for our enterprise clients,” says Alan Peacock, GM of IBM Cloud. “Leveraging Intel’s Gaudi 3 accelerators on IBM Cloud will provide our clients access to a flexible enterprise AI solution that aims to optimise cost performance.

“We are unlocking potential new AI business opportunities, designed for clients to more cost effectively test, innovate and deploy AI inferencing solutions,” he adds.