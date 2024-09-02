Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Details of Role:

Key Responsibilities

Design and develop both front-end and back-end architecture.

Collaborate with stakeholders to identify requirements.

Troubleshoot, debug, and maintain existing software.

Create security and data protection settings.

Develop technical documentation for future projects.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelors Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science

4 years HTML, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript experience

4 years Python, ReactJS, PostgreSQL, NextJS experience

Familiarity with UI/UX design and project management.

Desired Skills:

Python

Javascript Framework

CSS

ReactJS

PostgreSQL

NextJS

UI/UX

TypeScript

Full stack

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client who is a leading force in delivering cutting-edge products, services, and solutions to the financial services and other select industries, is looking for a talented Full-Stack Developer to join our dynamic team. We are on a mission to tackle the challenges facing South Africa by pioneering new approaches and innovative thinking.

