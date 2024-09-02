Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Details of Role:
Key Responsibilities
- Design and develop both front-end and back-end architecture.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to identify requirements.
- Troubleshoot, debug, and maintain existing software.
- Create security and data protection settings.
- Develop technical documentation for future projects.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelors Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science
- 4 years HTML, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript experience
- 4 years Python, ReactJS, PostgreSQL, NextJS experience
- Familiarity with UI/UX design and project management.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Javascript Framework
- CSS
- ReactJS
- PostgreSQL
- NextJS
- UI/UX
- TypeScript
- Full stack
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client who is a leading force in delivering cutting-edge products, services, and solutions to the financial services and other select industries, is looking for a talented Full-Stack Developer to join our dynamic team. We are on a mission to tackle the challenges facing South Africa by pioneering new approaches and innovative thinking.