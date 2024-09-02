Intermediate Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Randburg

Sep 2, 2024

Details of Role:
Key Responsibilities

  • Design and develop both front-end and back-end architecture.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to identify requirements.
  • Troubleshoot, debug, and maintain existing software.
  • Create security and data protection settings.
  • Develop technical documentation for future projects.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelors Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science
  • 4 years HTML, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript experience
  • 4 years Python, ReactJS, PostgreSQL, NextJS experience
  • Familiarity with UI/UX design and project management.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Javascript Framework
  • CSS
  • ReactJS
  • PostgreSQL
  • NextJS
  • UI/UX
  • TypeScript
  • Full stack

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client who is a leading force in delivering cutting-edge products, services, and solutions to the financial services and other select industries, is looking for a talented Full-Stack Developer to join our dynamic team. We are on a mission to tackle the challenges facing South Africa by pioneering new approaches and innovative thinking.

