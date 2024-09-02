Intermediate Full Stack Software Developer – Remote Remote

Intermediate Full Stack Software Developer
Minimum Requirements:
- At least 3 years of relevant experience
Frameworks and Languages
- NestJs
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- Node JS
Database
- FireBase
- MySQL
- Cloud SQL
- MongoDB
- PostgreSQL
Tools
- Git
Responsibilities:
- Develop and Maintain Software Solutions:
- Design, build, and maintain scalable and robust software solutions using the WhatsApp Business platform.
- Implement APIs, integrations, and software features that meet business requirements.
- Collaborate with Cross-Functional Teams:
- Work closely with product managers, designers, and other developers to understand project requirements and deliver effective solutions.
- Participate in code reviews, provide constructive feedback, and ensure code quality.
- Troubleshoot and Debug Issues:
- Identify, analyze, and resolve software bugs and issues promptly.
- Perform debugging and troubleshooting to ensure software reliability and performance.
- Database Management:
- Design and manage databases using FireBase, MySQL, Cloud SQL, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL.
- Optimize queries and ensure data integrity and security.
- Adopt and Implement Best Practices:
- Follow best practices in software development, including coding standards, testing, and documentation.
- Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends.
- UI/UX Development:
- Work on front-end development using frameworks such as React, NextJs, and MUI, ensuring a seamless user experience.
- Collaborate with UI/UX designers to create user-friendly interfaces.
- Cloud Services and Hosting:
- Manage and deploy applications on cloud platforms such as GCS and Azure.
- Ensure efficient use of cloud resources and implement best practices for cloud hosting.
- Support and Maintenance:
- Provide ongoing support and maintenance for existing software applications.
- Monitor application performance and make improvements as needed.
- Continuous Improvement:
- Identify areas for improvement in existing systems and processes.
- Propose and implement enhancements to improve efficiency and functionality.
- Documentation:
- Create and maintain technical documentation for software applications, APIs, and integrations.
- Document code changes and maintain version control.
- Team Collaboration:
- Participate in team meetings, sprint planning, and Agile ceremonies.
- Contribute to a collaborative and innovative team environment.
Desired Skills:
- Software
- Developer
- Information Technology