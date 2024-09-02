Intermediate Full Stack Software Developer

Sep 2, 2024

Minimum Requirements:

  • At least 3 years of relevant experience

Frameworks and Languages

  • NestJs
  • TypeScript
  • JavaScript
  • Node JS

Database

  • FireBase
  • MySQL
  • Cloud SQL
  • MongoDB
  • PostgreSQL

Tools

  • Git

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and Maintain Software Solutions:
  • Design, build, and maintain scalable and robust software solutions using the WhatsApp Business platform.
  • Implement APIs, integrations, and software features that meet business requirements.
  • Collaborate with Cross-Functional Teams:
  • Work closely with product managers, designers, and other developers to understand project requirements and deliver effective solutions.
  • Participate in code reviews, provide constructive feedback, and ensure code quality.
  • Troubleshoot and Debug Issues:
  • Identify, analyze, and resolve software bugs and issues promptly.
  • Perform debugging and troubleshooting to ensure software reliability and performance.
  • Database Management:
  • Design and manage databases using FireBase, MySQL, Cloud SQL, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL.
  • Optimize queries and ensure data integrity and security.
  • Adopt and Implement Best Practices:
  • Follow best practices in software development, including coding standards, testing, and documentation.
  • Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends.
  • UI/UX Development:
  • Work on front-end development using frameworks such as React, NextJs, and MUI, ensuring a seamless user experience.
  • Collaborate with UI/UX designers to create user-friendly interfaces.
  • Cloud Services and Hosting:
  • Manage and deploy applications on cloud platforms such as GCS and Azure.
  • Ensure efficient use of cloud resources and implement best practices for cloud hosting.
  • Support and Maintenance:
  • Provide ongoing support and maintenance for existing software applications.
  • Monitor application performance and make improvements as needed.
  • Continuous Improvement:
  • Identify areas for improvement in existing systems and processes.
  • Propose and implement enhancements to improve efficiency and functionality.
  • Documentation:
  • Create and maintain technical documentation for software applications, APIs, and integrations.
  • Document code changes and maintain version control.
  • Team Collaboration:
  • Participate in team meetings, sprint planning, and Agile ceremonies.
  • Contribute to a collaborative and innovative team environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Software
  • Developer
  • Information Technology

Learn more/Apply for this position