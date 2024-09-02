Java Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client seeks an experienced Java Software Engineer to join their team on a hybrid model, working from both home and the Pretoria office.

Key Requirements

A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering, or related fields.

Minimum 6 years’ experience as a software engineer in an enterprise environment.

A solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals and commitment to clean code and best practices.

Broad and deep technical knowledge in your craft.

Frontend techs: Angular, React, [URL Removed]

Backend techs: .Net, Java, Python

Frameworks: Express, NextJS

Build tools: Webpack, Grunt, Gulp

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java

Angular

NextJS

