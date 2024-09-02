LINUX Systems Engineer & Developer

Join a company that will offer significant advantages in terms of experience gained, particularly in the field of cybersecurity and secure communications.

You will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies, which is deployed across 15 countries. This exposure provides deep expertise in encryption, network security, and data privacy, areas that are increasingly critical in the global digital landscape.

We’re looking for an intermediate IT professional with a strong background in Software Development, Infrastructure Management, and Networking.

The ideal candidate will be proficient in:

Bash

Linux

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

PHP

Experience with LAMP stack and NodeJS/Electron.

While understanding Asterisk is a plus, it’s not a requirement.

NOTE: We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.



Salaries are negotiable and based on each individual’s skills, qualifications, and experience in line with market standards. (We will discuss your salary expectations upfront to avoid wasting time on a process that won’t produce the desired outcome).

