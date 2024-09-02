.Net Backend Developer

DescriptionHire Resolve is seeking a skilled .NET Backend Developer to join our client’s team in Port Elizabeth. As a .NET Backend Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining backend solutions, ensuring high performance and responsiveness. You will work closely with the development team to understand client requirements and deliver scalable and efficient solutions.

Responsibilities

Designing, coding, and testing backend solutions using .NET technologies

Developing APIs and integration with external systems

Optimizing backend performance and scalability

Collaborating with front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic

Unit testing and debugging applications to ensure high-quality code

Keeping up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field (preferred)

3-5 years experience with docker, Kubernetes and containerization.

Proven work experience as a .NET Backend Developer

Experience in Azure/AWS very beneficial.

Experience with SQL Server and database design

Experience with RESTful APIs and web services

Problem-solving and analytical skills

Excellent teamwork and communication abilities

BenefitsSalary: negotiable

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to Ambre Nell or Connect with Ambre Nell on LinkedIn.

Alternatively, if this role is not for you, please have a look at our website for other exciting career opportunities.

Desired Skills:

