DescriptionHire Resolve is seeking a skilled .NET Backend Developer to join our client’s team in Port Elizabeth. As a .NET Backend Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining backend solutions, ensuring high performance and responsiveness. You will work closely with the development team to understand client requirements and deliver scalable and efficient solutions.
Responsibilities
- Designing, coding, and testing backend solutions using .NET technologies
- Developing APIs and integration with external systems
- Optimizing backend performance and scalability
- Collaborating with front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic
- Unit testing and debugging applications to ensure high-quality code
- Keeping up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field (preferred)
- 3-5 years experience with docker, Kubernetes and containerization.
- Proven work experience as a .NET Backend Developer
- Experience in Azure/AWS very beneficial.
- Experience with SQL Server and database design
- Experience with RESTful APIs and web services
- Problem-solving and analytical skills
- Excellent teamwork and communication abilities
BenefitsSalary: negotiable
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to Ambre Nell at [Email Address Removed].com or Connet with Ambre Nell on LinkedIn.
Alternatively, if this role is not for you, please have a look at our website for other exciting career opportunities
Desired Skills:
