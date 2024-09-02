New CEO for AfriGIS

AfriGIS has appointed Rochelle Mountany as CEO, effective September 2024.

Mountany, who holds master’s degrees in psychology and business, spent 11 years at Microsoft. She was also CIO of global health and wellbeing company AXA ICAS International, spearheading the digital transformation of the organisation.

“There is immense innovation potential at AfriGIS, and I’m thrilled to help drive it,” says Mountany. “More powerful and robust contextual datasets, enriched with customer-specific insights, mean businesses can make better decisions, which in turn translates into a clearer competitive edge in their industry.”

Mountany says that geospatial information science offers a spatial context for data, enabling location intelligence that drives store optimisation in the retail industry, for example. It also supports market analysis by revealing insights into population density and income levels, enhances supply chain efficiency, aids in risk mitigation, promotes sustainability efforts, and improves asset management, among other applications.

“Rochelle Mountany’s appointment as CEO marks a significant milestone for AfriGIS,” says Thabo Seopa, AfriGIS chairman and interim CEO. “Rochelle’s extensive experience and proven leadership in the technology and business sectors make her the ideal person to lead our company into a new era of growth and innovation. We are confident that under her guidance, AfriGIS will continue to build on its legacy and achieve even greater successes.”