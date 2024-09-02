Oracle Analyst Programmer

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Senior Oracle Analyst Programmer to join them on a fixed term contract

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Provide technical guidance and support to the product team

Design high-level solutions and database tables

Develop quality software solutions that delivers the expected results and value

End-to-end delivery of the SDLC

Help with day-to-day queries from business users and PIT teams

First-line of support and/or standby when needed

Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels

Prepares specifications and programs of a highly technical or complex nature with no assistance

Assists the team with the application or technical problems

Experience

Tertiary IT qualification

8+ years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL

A senior-level position requiring advanced technical knowledge in all areas of the application programming, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods

Competencies

Ability to liaise with the customer to define specifications on projects

Ability to do application design.

Ability to lead junior staff members

Analytical mindset and logical thinker

Strong mathematical and numerical aptitude

Ability to play an influential technical role in the team

Delivering the highest possible quality of work

Positive and Proactive attitude

Self-managed, and self-motivated

Attention to detail

Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards and to work as part of a team

Committed to excellent customer service

Structured and strong planning capabilities

Ability to multitask and handle pressure

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Linux

Autosys

Java

Python

Analysing

