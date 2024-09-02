My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Senior Oracle Analyst Programmer to join them on a fixed term contract
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Provide technical guidance and support to the product team
- Design high-level solutions and database tables
- Develop quality software solutions that delivers the expected results and value
- End-to-end delivery of the SDLC
- Help with day-to-day queries from business users and PIT teams
- First-line of support and/or standby when needed
- Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels
- Prepares specifications and programs of a highly technical or complex nature with no assistance
- Assists the team with the application or technical problems
Experience
- Tertiary IT qualification
- 8+ years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL
- A senior-level position requiring advanced technical knowledge in all areas of the application programming, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods
Competencies
- Ability to liaise with the customer to define specifications on projects
- Ability to do application design.
- Ability to lead junior staff members
- Analytical mindset and logical thinker
- Strong mathematical and numerical aptitude
- Ability to play an influential technical role in the team
- Delivering the highest possible quality of work
- Positive and Proactive attitude
- Self-managed, and self-motivated
- Attention to detail
- Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards and to work as part of a team
- Committed to excellent customer service
- Structured and strong planning capabilities
- Ability to multitask and handle pressure
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Autosys
- Java
- Python
- Analysing