Paratus is first Starlink reseller in Botswana

Following last year’s announcement that the pan-African telecommunications group, Paratus, commenced reselling Starlink, Paratus Botswana is pleased to announce that the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connection solution is now available in Botswana.

The Botswana government recently confirmed the Starlink license approval, an event for which Paratus Botswana has been preparing for several months.

Shawn Bruwer, MD of Paratus Botswana, explains: “We are ready to provide Starlink services in Botswana and have already received numerous enquiries via our 24/7 help desk and website. We are delighted to be the first reseller to offer the priority Starlink services in Botswana, and particularly to those in remote and rural areas, who have been eagerly awaiting a reliable high-speed connection.”

The benefit of purchasing from Paratus directly is that Paratus Botswana carries stock in-country and offers 24/7 telephonic support, installation services, and technical advice, such as integration into existing networks and warranty returns.

Bruwer continues: “Starlink is a game-changer. It offers an affordable and user-friendly satellite option that delivers high-speed broadband internet connectivity throughout the country. For Paratus Botswana, this is another demonstration of our commitment to Botswana and Vision 2036 and to connect more and more people in the country.”