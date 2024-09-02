Project Manager Agile SDLC

PROJECT MANAGER

Permanent

Work Level – Skilled

Western Cape – George

Description

A dynamic leader in software development is on the lookout for a standout Software Project Manager to join our vibrant team at our picturesque headquarters in George, nestled in the heart of the Garden Route. As a global player with a local touch, we are committed to creating customer-centric insurance architecture and making a positive impact by bridging the gap between people and technology.

If you’re passionate about technology and bring a steadfast work ethic to the table, you could seamlessly integrate into our close-knit team of experts in development, project management, and quality assurance.

What could your typical day look like with us?

Develop a crystal-clear understanding of our customers’ project goals through regular interactions with stakeholders.

Create, maintain, and monitor project plans, schedules, and progress from initiation to completion.

Define project objectives and specifications, ensuring a comprehensive understanding among development and testing teams.

Orchestrate resource allocation, lead software team meetings, and troubleshoot technical challenges.

Facilitate seamless communication between internal resources and stakeholders.

Evaluate project performance using effective systems and tools, promptly reporting critical issues to management.

Cultivate stakeholder relationships and provide timely feedback.

Implement risk management strategies to minimise project risks.

Maintain thorough project documentation and ensure an up-to-date work tracking system.

Efficiently manage and communicate changes within the team.

Analyse issues and log relevant development tickets into the workflow management system.

Document processes within the Project Management Department and provide support in software testing when needed.

Requirements

Do you embody what we’re looking for?

Possess a requisite degree, diploma, or relevant qualification.

Familiarity with various software development methodologies such as Agile, Waterfall, and Scrum.

Proficiency in JIRA, Trello, Azure DevOps, or similar Project Management Software.

Experience utilising collaboration tools like Slack, Microsoft Teams, Telegram, or their equivalents.

A proactive problem-solving mindset and a commitment to continuous learning.

A team player with adaptability, proactiveness, and exceptional time management skills.

If you’re ready to join a team that values passion, expertise, and a genuine purpose, apply now to be a key player in our mission to shape the future of software development!

Bonus Points for:

2+ years’ solid work experience in software project management.

A passion for innovation and continuous improvement.

A drive for execution.

Displays resilience, tenacity, focus, discipline, and ability to foster positive relationships.

Contactable [URL Removed] in it for you?

This roll is permanent/full-time. International exposure to various insurance brands and working with an international team.

The opportunity to be a part of an inclusive, fun and high performing organisation.

Based in the beautiful City of George, in the Garden [URL Removed] next?

We’re looking for drive, passion, and a willingness to learn. If we are preaching what you’re practising, we’d love to hear from you.

Please note we are only accepting applicants residing in South Africa and willing to relocate to George, Western Cape.

Desired Skills:

Jira

Trello

Azure DevOps

Project Management

Project Management software

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

About The Employer:

Leader in Software development who offers career growth and stability.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position