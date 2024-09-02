Project Manager IT

Sep 2, 2024

Desired Skills:

  • Process changes
  • New technology
  • Functionality improvement
  • Policy changes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

IT Infrastructure Management
The service provider will be required to provide both technical and operational components of organisations in consultation with National Treasury ICT. This includes, but not limited to:

REQUIREMENTS
Project Manager

– Bachelor’s degree in management, IT, or any other relevant qualification

– Relevant PM Certification

– Over 10 years relevant experience in a Project Management role within an IT development environment

– Management of a team comprising of the below;
oOne business and technical support
oOne Senior business analyst/trainer
oOne Mid-level business analyst/trainer
oTwo Senior Developers
oFour Mid-level Developers
oTwo senior Database/Network Specialists
oOne senior software tester

Learn more/Apply for this position