Project Manager IT – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Desired Skills:

Process changes

New technology

Functionality improvement

Policy changes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

IT Infrastructure Management

The service provider will be required to provide both technical and operational components of organisations in consultation with National Treasury ICT. This includes, but not limited to:

REQUIREMENTS

Project Manager

– Bachelor’s degree in management, IT, or any other relevant qualification

– Relevant PM Certification

– Over 10 years relevant experience in a Project Management role within an IT development environment

– Management of a team comprising of the below;

oOne business and technical support

oOne Senior business analyst/trainer

oOne Mid-level business analyst/trainer

oTwo Senior Developers

oFour Mid-level Developers

oTwo senior Database/Network Specialists

oOne senior software tester

