Project Manager IT – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Desired Skills:
- Process changes
- New technology
- Functionality improvement
- Policy changes
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
IT Infrastructure Management
The service provider will be required to provide both technical and operational components of organisations in consultation with National Treasury ICT. This includes, but not limited to:
REQUIREMENTS
Project Manager
– Bachelor’s degree in management, IT, or any other relevant qualification
– Relevant PM Certification
– Over 10 years relevant experience in a Project Management role within an IT development environment
– Management of a team comprising of the below;
oOne business and technical support
oOne Senior business analyst/trainer
oOne Mid-level business analyst/trainer
oTwo Senior Developers
oFour Mid-level Developers
oTwo senior Database/Network Specialists
oOne senior software tester