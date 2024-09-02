Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

- Lead projects from inception to completion
- Stakeholder management
- Develop and maintain project plans, schedules, and budgets.
- Identify, assess, and mitigate project risks and issues.
- Provide regular project updates to stakeholders and senior management.
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12 / Matric
- Tertiary Qualification
- Project Management certification
- Mainframe project experience
- Experience working on medium to high-complexity projects within the Financial Services industry
- Knowledge of project management methodologies, project management tools in a waterfall and agile
Desired Skills:
- Project Mangement
- Financial Services
- Stakeholder Management