Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 2, 2024

  • Lead projects from inception to completion

  • Stakeholder management

  • Develop and maintain project plans, schedules, and budgets.

  • Identify, assess, and mitigate project risks and issues.

  • Provide regular project updates to stakeholders and senior management.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

  • Tertiary Qualification

  • Project Management certification

  • Mainframe project experience

  • Experience working on medium to high-complexity projects within the Financial Services industry

  • Knowledge of project management methodologies, project management tools in a waterfall and agile

Desired Skills:

  • Project Mangement
  • Financial Services
  • Stakeholder Management

Learn more/Apply for this position