Senior Flutter Developer LW – Gauteng Pretoria

Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and deploy robust applications across multiple platforms (Web, Android) using a single codebase.
- Write clear, maintainable code primarily in Dart, with some work in Java/Kotlin and C#.
- Collaborate with team members to share feedback and brainstorm ideas for process improvement.
- Design and develop user-friendly, responsive applications.
- Stay updated on the latest technology trends and advancements.
- Work within agile methodologies and use project management tools (e.g., JIRA, Confluence).
- Utilize version control systems (e.g., Git, BitBucket) and manage CI/CD pipelines.
- Lead technical discussions and provide architectural guidance.
- Implement unit and integration testing using test cases.
- Utilize software development tools and technologies (e.g., Visual Studio, Android Studio, VS Code).
- Apply Object-Oriented development principles.
- Exhibit strong planning, organizational, and time management skills.
- Demonstrate excellent analytical, problem-solving, and critical thinking abilities.
Minimum Requirements:
Required Experience:
- 5+ years in mobile and/or web application development.
- Solid understanding of Object-Oriented programming.
- Proficiency in using IDEs like Android Studio, VS Code, and Visual Studio (2019+).
- Expertise in Dart programming, REST APIs, and integrating third-party APIs.
- Experience in debugging, performance enhancement, and reliability using test cases.
- Familiarity with UML tools.
- Experience in an Agile development environment (Scrum).
- Strong knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket).
- Experience with project management tools (Jira, Confluence, Atlassian Stack).
- Experience with database technologies (Oracle, SQL, SQLite).
Beneficial Experience:
- Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, GitLab).
- Experience writing unit tests (JUnit, JTest, XCTest).
- Proficiency in additional programming languages not listed is an added advantage.
Desired Skills:
- flutter
- dart
- Development