Senior Flutter Developer LW

Sep 2, 2024

Key Responsibilities:

  • Develop and deploy robust applications across multiple platforms (Web, Android) using a single codebase.

  • Write clear, maintainable code primarily in Dart, with some work in Java/Kotlin and C#.

  • Collaborate with team members to share feedback and brainstorm ideas for process improvement.

  • Design and develop user-friendly, responsive applications.

  • Stay updated on the latest technology trends and advancements.

  • Work within agile methodologies and use project management tools (e.g., JIRA, Confluence).

  • Utilize version control systems (e.g., Git, BitBucket) and manage CI/CD pipelines.

  • Lead technical discussions and provide architectural guidance.

  • Implement unit and integration testing using test cases.

  • Utilize software development tools and technologies (e.g., Visual Studio, Android Studio, VS Code).

  • Apply Object-Oriented development principles.

  • Exhibit strong planning, organizational, and time management skills.

  • Demonstrate excellent analytical, problem-solving, and critical thinking abilities.

Minimum Requirements:

Required Experience:

  • 5+ years in mobile and/or web application development.

  • Solid understanding of Object-Oriented programming.

  • Proficiency in using IDEs like Android Studio, VS Code, and Visual Studio (2019+).

  • Expertise in Dart programming, REST APIs, and integrating third-party APIs.

  • Experience in debugging, performance enhancement, and reliability using test cases.

  • Familiarity with UML tools.

  • Experience in an Agile development environment (Scrum).

  • Strong knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket).

  • Experience with project management tools (Jira, Confluence, Atlassian Stack).

  • Experience with database technologies (Oracle, SQL, SQLite).

Beneficial Experience:

  • Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, GitLab).

  • Experience writing unit tests (JUnit, JTest, XCTest).

  • Proficiency in additional programming languages not listed is an added advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • flutter
  • dart
  • Development

