Senior OpenText / SharePoint Migration Specialist

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior OpenText to SharePoint Migration Specialist to manage the migration of content and processes from OpenText to Microsoft SharePoint. This senior role requires deep technical expertise and strategic oversight to ensure a successful and efficient migration, optimizing SharePoint’s benefits for the organization.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic Migration Management:

Develop and execute a strategic migration plan, aligning with organizational goals and ensuring the smooth transition of content and processes from OpenText to SharePoint.

Define migration scope, objectives, and deliverables, managing project timelines, resources, and stakeholder expectations.

Advanced Technical Management:

Oversee complex migration activities, including the design and implementation of ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes.

Configure and customize SharePoint environments to meet advanced requirements and integrate seamlessly with existing systems.

Address high-level technical challenges and provide solutions for data integrity, performance optimization, and system integration.

Stakeholder Engagement and Collaboration:

Collaborate with senior management and key stakeholders to ensure alignment of migration objectives with business needs.

Facilitate cross-functional teams and manage relationships with vendors and third-party service providers as needed.

Quality Assurance and Risk Management:

Establish and enforce rigorous testing protocols to validate the accuracy and functionality of migrated content and SharePoint configurations.

Proactively identify and mitigate risks associated with the migration process, ensuring minimal disruption to business operations.

Documentation and Reporting:

Develop comprehensive documentation, including migration strategies, technical specifications, and project reports.

Provide regular updates and detailed reports to senior management on migration progress, issues, and resolutions.

Ongoing Support and Optimization:

Provide expert-level support during and post-migration to address any complex issues and ensure optimal performance of the SharePoint environment.

Continuously assess and recommend improvements to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of SharePoint usage.

Qualifications:

Education:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Experience:

(5+ years) in managing and executing complex content migrations from OpenText to SharePoint or similar platforms.

Proven track record of implementing advanced SharePoint configurations and customizations.

Skills:

Advanced proficiency in SharePoint architecture, development, and customization.

Strong project management skills with the ability to drive complex initiatives to successful completion.

Excellent problem-solving abilities, strategic thinking, and attention to detail.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with experience working directly with senior executives and stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

SharePoint architecture

SharePoint Development

OpenText

Sharepoint

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

