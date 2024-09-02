Senior PowerApps Developer

Sep 2, 2024

Key Responsibilities:

  • Architect and develop high-quality PowerApps applications.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate PowerApps with other Microsoft services.
  • Mentor junior developers and provide guidance on best practices.
  • Stay updated with the latest PowerApps features and updates.
  • Ensure applications meet all technical specifications and business requirements.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.
  • Proven experience as a PowerApps developer.
  • Strong understanding of Power Platform and its components.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics 365 integration.
  • Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Preferred Skills:

  • Certifications in Microsoft Power Platform.
  • Experience with custom connectors and API integrations.
  • Knowledge of data modelling and management within PowerApps.
  • SQL experience
  • SharePoint Administration

