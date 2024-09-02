Senior PowerApps Developer

Key Responsibilities:
- Architect and develop high-quality PowerApps applications.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate PowerApps with other Microsoft services.
- Mentor junior developers and provide guidance on best practices.
- Stay updated with the latest PowerApps features and updates.
- Ensure applications meet all technical specifications and business requirements.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.
- Proven experience as a PowerApps developer.
- Strong understanding of Power Platform and its components.
- Proficiency in Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics 365 integration.
- Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
Preferred Skills:
- Certifications in Microsoft Power Platform.
- Experience with custom connectors and API integrations.
- Knowledge of data modelling and management within PowerApps.
- SQL experience
- SharePoint Administration
