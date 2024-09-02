Senior PowerApps Developer

Join an esteemed global leader in the mining sector, renowned for its pioneering technologies and unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. We are currently seeking a seasoned Senior Power Apps Developer to spearhead our data visualization initiatives at our Rosebank, Johannesburg location. In this role, you will have the opportunity to leverage your expertise in Power Apps to unlock actionable insights from complex datasets, driving informed decision-making and operational excellence.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.

Proven experience as a PowerApps developer.

Strong understanding of Power Platform and its components.

Proficiency in Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics 365 integration.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Preferred Skills:

8+ Years PowerApps

Certifications in Microsoft Power Platform.

Experience with custom connectors and API integrations.

Knowledge of data modeling and management within PowerApps.

SQL experience

Desired Skills:

power apps

365

