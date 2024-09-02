Takealot Group sells Superbalist

The Takealot Group has announced that Superbalist has been acquired by a South African consortium of retail and private equity investors, led by Blank Canvas Capital.

The strategic acquisition, effective 1 September 2024, will support Superbalist’s ongoing growth, allowing the Takealot Group to dedicate its efforts to further expanding Takealot and Mr D.

“We extend our best wishes to the Superbalist team as they embark on this new chapter in their journey,” according to a Takealot statement. “Throughout the transition period, Superbalist services will continue to operate without interruption, ensuring customers experience no disruptions.”

Takealot will also continue to provide warehousing and logistics services to Superbalist through a multi-year service agreement.