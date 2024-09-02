Technical Analyst (Jira Configuration) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client offers financial service solutions helping their clients achieve their dreams. With an emphasis on culture fit, they boast a dedicated team of over 600 employees, many with over a decade of tenure. They have built their culture on a feeling of togetherness, trust and respect and are always looking to support employees’ continuous learning. Using Agile, they provide diverse services with a focus on research, innovation and improvement.

Our client is embarking on a transformation project in terms of how they use Jira in both their and their clients’ environment. We are looking for your wisdom, experience and solution design to lead this project. This is a unique opportunity to work on a project from end to end and to see your success in action. You will be responsible for redesigning the Jira instance to improve efficiency, standardise workflows, and enhance user experience. Your expertise will be crucial in laying the foundation for effective project management and collaboration across the organisation.

Lead the reconfiguration of the Jira environment, including setting up new projects, boards, workflows, and schemes.

Develop optimised workflows, custom fields, and screens tailored to team needs, ensuring best practices.

Configure user roles, permissions, and integrations with tools like Confluence, Bitbucket, and Slack.

Create custom dashboards and reports for real-time insights into project status and team performance.

Implement Jira Automation and scripting to enhance efficiency and reduce manual tasks.

Develop documentation and conduct training sessions for successful user adoption.

Test configurations thoroughly and make continuous improvements based on user feedback.

A relevant tertiary qualification would be beneficial.

3+ years of experience in Jira configuration and administration, focusing on large-scale reconfiguration projects.

Expertise in Jira Software,including designing custom workflows, screens, fields, and permissions would be ideal.

Experience integrating Jira with other applications would be highly beneficial.

Strong problem-solving abilities and experience analysing requirements and implementing solutions.

Excellent communication skills for stakeholder interaction, training, and process documentation.

Understanding how to use Jira to manage timelines and coordinate with teams to keep projects on track.

Familiarity with Agile methodologies (e.g., Scrum, Kanban) would be advantageous.

