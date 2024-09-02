Technical Specialist

Join the Tech Revolution: We’re Looking for an IT Maestro (Unified Endpoint Management – Technical Specialist)!

Are you a tech-savvy superstar with a flair for turning chaos into harmony?

Do you thrive in a world where ITIL processes are your second language and VIP support is your daily bread? Then get ready to take center stage in a role that’s anything but ordinary!

What You’ll Be Rocking’:

ITIL Process Pro: You’ll be the maestro orchestrating Incident, Change, and Problem management like a virtuoso. Plan, execute, and perform maintenance tasks and manage the infrastructure lifecycle with finesse!

VIP & End-User Support Guru: You’ll be the friendly face (or voice) helping VIPs and end-users navigate their tech challenges.

Documentation Dynamo: Craft and maintain technical documentation and standard operating procedures that keep everyone in sync.

Directory Daredevil: Master Active Directory and Azure Active Directory with your exceptional skills.

Device Management Maven: Whether it’s SCCM, Workspace One, Microsoft Intune, or any other device management tool, you’re the one to manage and optimize them all.

Virtual Device Virtuoso: Handle Virtual Device Management with tools like Horizon, Citrix, and Azure Virtual Desktop like a true pro.

Troubleshooting Titan: Tackle infrastructure, network, and general integration issues with a superhero-like knack for solving problems.

What Makes You Shine:

Hands-on experience with ITIL processes and a track record of VIP and end-user support.

Tech Skills: You’re fluent in:

Active Directory,

Azure Active Directory,

Device management, and virtual device management tools.

Be a Tech Rockstar – Your Stage Awaits!

Desired Skills:

ITIL

SCCM

AZURE

VIP

End-User

scom

