Technical Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Sep 2, 2024

Join the Tech Revolution: We’re Looking for an IT Maestro (Unified Endpoint Management – Technical Specialist)!

Are you a tech-savvy superstar with a flair for turning chaos into harmony?

Do you thrive in a world where ITIL processes are your second language and VIP support is your daily bread? Then get ready to take center stage in a role that’s anything but ordinary!

What You’ll Be Rocking’:

  • ITIL Process Pro: You’ll be the maestro orchestrating Incident, Change, and Problem management like a virtuoso. Plan, execute, and perform maintenance tasks and manage the infrastructure lifecycle with finesse!
  • VIP & End-User Support Guru: You’ll be the friendly face (or voice) helping VIPs and end-users navigate their tech challenges.
  • Documentation Dynamo: Craft and maintain technical documentation and standard operating procedures that keep everyone in sync.
  • Directory Daredevil: Master Active Directory and Azure Active Directory with your exceptional skills.
  • Device Management Maven: Whether it’s SCCM, Workspace One, Microsoft Intune, or any other device management tool, you’re the one to manage and optimize them all.
  • Virtual Device Virtuoso: Handle Virtual Device Management with tools like Horizon, Citrix, and Azure Virtual Desktop like a true pro.
  • Troubleshooting Titan: Tackle infrastructure, network, and general integration issues with a superhero-like knack for solving problems.

What Makes You Shine:

  • Hands-on experience with ITIL processes and a track record of VIP and end-user support.
  • Tech Skills: You’re fluent in:
  • Active Directory,
  • Azure Active Directory,
  • Device management, and virtual device management tools.

Be a Tech Rockstar – Your Stage Awaits!

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • SCCM
  • AZURE
  • VIP
  • End-User
  • scom

Learn more/Apply for this position