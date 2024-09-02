Technical Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Join the Tech Revolution: We’re Looking for an IT Maestro (Unified Endpoint Management – Technical Specialist)!
Are you a tech-savvy superstar with a flair for turning chaos into harmony?
Do you thrive in a world where ITIL processes are your second language and VIP support is your daily bread? Then get ready to take center stage in a role that’s anything but ordinary!
What You’ll Be Rocking’:
- ITIL Process Pro: You’ll be the maestro orchestrating Incident, Change, and Problem management like a virtuoso. Plan, execute, and perform maintenance tasks and manage the infrastructure lifecycle with finesse!
- VIP & End-User Support Guru: You’ll be the friendly face (or voice) helping VIPs and end-users navigate their tech challenges.
- Documentation Dynamo: Craft and maintain technical documentation and standard operating procedures that keep everyone in sync.
- Directory Daredevil: Master Active Directory and Azure Active Directory with your exceptional skills.
- Device Management Maven: Whether it’s SCCM, Workspace One, Microsoft Intune, or any other device management tool, you’re the one to manage and optimize them all.
- Virtual Device Virtuoso: Handle Virtual Device Management with tools like Horizon, Citrix, and Azure Virtual Desktop like a true pro.
- Troubleshooting Titan: Tackle infrastructure, network, and general integration issues with a superhero-like knack for solving problems.
What Makes You Shine:
- Hands-on experience with ITIL processes and a track record of VIP and end-user support.
- Tech Skills: You’re fluent in:
- Active Directory,
- Azure Active Directory,
- Device management, and virtual device management tools.
Be a Tech Rockstar – Your Stage Awaits!
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- SCCM
- AZURE
- VIP
- End-User
- scom