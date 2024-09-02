Technology Integrator (Chief Expert) 2870 TT

A senior cloud architect to join the team to ramp up our mainframe services regarding the refactoring (conversion) from mainframe applications to Java based cloud applications.

Doing a proof of concept with a small application to select an appropriate Code Conversion solution.

Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

Maintain and develop, deploy, and operate backend and frontend cross platform applications based on Java and Angular Frameworks.

Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.

Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.

Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant IT Degree

15+ years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Essential Skills Requirements:

Proficient in core Java concepts, including object-oriented programming (OOP), multithreading, and exception handling.

Strong understanding of Java fundamentals, such as collections, generics, and IO.

Expertise in Java frameworks like Spring (Core, MVC, Boot, etc.) for building enterprise-level applications.

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Assisting with the business case

Coordination between development and support environments

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements analysis, organisation, management, and communication

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experience working in Agile development environments, understanding concepts like Scrum and Kanban.

Understanding of project management principles and the ability to manage and deliver projects effectively.

Ability to work effectively in a team, collaborating with other developers, testers, and stakeholders.

Demonstrated commitment to staying updated with the latest technologies and industry trends.

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.

Strong testing skills, including unit testing, integration testing, and automated testing.

Familiarity with testing frameworks such as JUnit or TestNG.

Ability to lead and mentor junior developers.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues.

Proficient in using debugging tools and techniques.

Architectural design of cloud-based solution spaces for mainframe applications.

Knowledge of Mainframe2Java Code conversion tools like Astadia, Heirloom, blueage would be an advantage.

Ability to analyze` and optimize code for performance.

Familiarity with profiling tools.

Familiarity with Hibernate or other ORM frameworks for database interaction.

Experience in building web applications using Java-based technologies like Servlets and JSP.

Knowledge of modern web development tools and frameworks, such as Angular, React, or [URL Removed]

Design code conversion platform to migrate applications from Cobol or PL1 to Java.

Review architecture & system design and improve functionality.

Understanding of mainframe legacy DB and programming solutions.

Collaborate with POC ext. Supplier.

Modify and adjust architectural guidelines, target design principles and solution spaces based on POC results (POC will be on Code Conversion tools).

Structuring appropriated feature teams in context of a migration factory approach.

Review and present changes to Product Owners.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live systems.

System integration to and from other endpoints.

System testing/parallel runs.

System implementation.

System audits/quality assurance.

Experience in architecture principles, system integration, technical sizing, high availability aspects, integration best practices.

AWS Cloud.

Serverless development and support.

Automation concepts for DevOps based on architectural reference solution spaces.

Service orientation following decoupling and modularisation principles.

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Cloud Architectures and technologies of known hyperscalers (AWS, Azure).

Streaming Services and technologies like KAFKA.

Pub/Sub principles and technologies.

DB2, IMS.

Java, COBOL, PL1, J2EE.

Lambda.

Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes.

Desired Skills:

Java fundamentals

Java frameworks

Planning and monitoring

