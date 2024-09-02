Yariv Dafna in new Infobip CFO

Infobip has appointed Yariv Dafna as chief financial officer.

Yariv brings almost 20 years’ experience as an executive in multinational, publicly listed companies.

He joins from Evoke, where he was group chief financial officer. Before this, he held the position of president and group chief financial officer of Telit Communications.

Silvio Kutić, CEO at Infobip, says: “As Infobip continues to grow and mature as a company, we are delighted to attract senior executives of Yariv’s calibre, who believe in our vision and potential. Yariv’s proven leadership and ability to bring rigour and insight into multi-national organisations means he is well placed to support our strategy of ambitious, profitable growth.”

Dafna comments: “Infobip is an exciting business of considerable scale, with an impressive growth trajectory and unique culture. Its innovative technology is transforming how organizations interact with their customers, and there’s huge opportunity for further growth as businesses across all sectors continue to adopt CPaaS solutions. I’m excited to join the team at this time.”