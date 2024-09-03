C# Team Lead LW – Gauteng Pretoria

Full Stack Development Leadership:
- Oversee front-end and back-end development using C#, .NET, and modern frameworks.
- Ensure high-quality, responsive web applications. (Angular, React or VueJS)
- API integration
- Lead a team of Junior & Intermediate Developers
Cloud Infrastructure Management:
- Architect and manage AWS-based cloud solutions.
- Implement and maintain Infrastructure as Code (IaC).
Kubernetes & Container Orchestration:
- Manage deployment and scaling of containerized applications.
- Optimize Kubernetes clusters for performance and security.
DevOps & CI/CD:
- Establish CI/CD pipelines for full-stack development.
- Implement monitoring and security practices.
Team Leadership:
- Lead and mentor a team of full-stack engineers.
- Manage project timelines and foster a collaborative environment.
Cross-Functional Collaboration:
- Work closely with product managers and designers to deliver cohesive solutions.
Minimum Requirements:
Technical Expertise:
- Proficient in SQL, C#, .NET, and front-end frameworks (Angular, React, [URL Removed]
- Experienced with AWS services, Kubernetes, and container orchestration.
- Strong knowledge of web development, including RESTful APIs and microservices.
- Optional: Experience with Kafka, PostgreSQL, Java.
Leadership:
- Proven ability to lead and mentor full-stack development teams.
- Experienced in managing complex, multi-technology projects.
Cloud & Containerization:
- Expertise in AWS cloud infrastructure and Kubernetes.
- Familiar with DevOps practices, including CI/CD pipelines.
Security & Performance:
- Strong understanding of web application security and performance optimization.
Preferred Experience:
- Leadership in full-stack development with a focus on cloud-native applications.
- Relevant certifications (e.g., AWS, Kubernetes) are a plus.
Qualifications:
- IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science.
- Matric or equivalent recognized qualification.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Team Lead
- Angular