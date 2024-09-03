C# Team Lead LW

Sep 3, 2024

Full Stack Development Leadership:

  • Oversee front-end and back-end development using C#, .NET, and modern frameworks.

  • Ensure high-quality, responsive web applications. (Angular, React or VueJS)

  • API integration

  • Lead a team of Junior & Intermediate Developers

Cloud Infrastructure Management:

  • Architect and manage AWS-based cloud solutions.

  • Implement and maintain Infrastructure as Code (IaC).

Kubernetes & Container Orchestration:

  • Manage deployment and scaling of containerized applications.

  • Optimize Kubernetes clusters for performance and security.

DevOps & CI/CD:

  • Establish CI/CD pipelines for full-stack development.

  • Implement monitoring and security practices.

Team Leadership:

  • Lead and mentor a team of full-stack engineers.

  • Manage project timelines and foster a collaborative environment.

Cross-Functional Collaboration:

  • Work closely with product managers and designers to deliver cohesive solutions.

Minimum Requirements:

Technical Expertise:

  • Proficient in SQL, C#, .NET, and front-end frameworks (Angular, React, [URL Removed]
  • Experienced with AWS services, Kubernetes, and container orchestration.

  • Strong knowledge of web development, including RESTful APIs and microservices.

  • Optional: Experience with Kafka, PostgreSQL, Java.

Leadership:

  • Proven ability to lead and mentor full-stack development teams.

  • Experienced in managing complex, multi-technology projects.

Cloud & Containerization:

  • Expertise in AWS cloud infrastructure and Kubernetes.

  • Familiar with DevOps practices, including CI/CD pipelines.

Security & Performance:

  • Strong understanding of web application security and performance optimization.

Preferred Experience:

  • Leadership in full-stack development with a focus on cloud-native applications.

  • Relevant certifications (e.g., AWS, Kubernetes) are a plus.

Qualifications:

  • IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science.

  • Matric or equivalent recognized qualification.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Team Lead
  • Angular

