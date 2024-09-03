Data Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking an experienced Data Architect/Information Analyst with a strong background in the financial services sector, specifically in banking. The ideal candidate will have 6-8 years of experience in data architecture, data analysis, and information management. You will be responsible for designing, implementing, and managing data architecture solutions that support our business objectives and regulatory requirements.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Science, or a related field. A Master’s degree is a plus.

6-8 years of experience in data architecture, information analysis, or a related role in the financial services sector, with a strong emphasis on banking.

Proven experience with data modeling, data warehousing, and database management.

Expertise in data governance, data quality management, and metadata management.

Proficiency in SQL, data integration tools, and data visualization platforms.

Familiarity with regulatory requirements in the banking industry (e.g., GDPR, BCBS 239).

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams.

Experience with cloud-based data solutions (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) is a plus.

Desired Skills:

Data architecture

data modeling

data governance

researching data acquisition

problem solving

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Client is based in the financial services sector.

