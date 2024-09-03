Data Specialist (Wits VIDA)

Main purpose of the job:

An urban Health and Demographic Surveillance System (HDSS) site was established in 2017 in Soweto, led by Wits VIDA Research Unit as part of the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) project

The incumbent will provide support to the HDSS program for VIDA, review and refine data collection tools, design, develop, and maintain databases, perform logic-based data validation rules for quality assurance on data, timely reporting, and documentation

Location:

VIDA – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Key performance areas:

Technical Data Management and Analytics

Contribute to refining, structuring, and development of HDSS data collection forms

Draw up the specifications for harmonized data sets to send out as requests to PO and participating HDSS sites

Guide and lead routine data operational reports to inform on smooth field processes and to assist with monitoring of field data collection progress

Automate repetitive manual processes through scripting and design models for data cleaning, validation, and reporting

Address complex data queries as soon as they are identified from the field

Facilitate access to routinely collected data as required by the organization

Document and ensure that the harmonized data and transformation procedures used to make the analytical data sets can be understood and used by the demographer and HDSS leadership

Create standardized datasets reports (views) ready for use in comparative round data analysis and provide routine and ad hoc HDSS data reports

Ensure that HDSS data backup procedures are solid and regular to prevent any potential data loss

Develop a strong version control system to keep track of current and historic HDSS collected data to facilitate analysis and publications

Liaise with IT to ensure IT processes align with HDSS data requirements

Staff Management and Capacity Development

Contribute towards the development of team/company knowledge

Foster an environment that promotes talent recognition, development as well as agency and individual leadership; promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Mentor, coach and facilitate personal and professional staff development wherever possible

Manage staff effectively including performance, conduct, efficient working, processes, and corrective action as required

Compliance

Advise on SOPs and policies relating to studies

Ensure unit compliance with all WHC and relevant external data policies

Provide input into the development of quality assurance procedures for the organization in accordance with ethical and GCP requirements and SOPs

Customer Service

Communicate with donor representatives around compliance issues as and when required

Ensure all customer interaction (Both internal and external customers) is of the highest professional level, E.g. Respond to emails/queries within two days

Build and maintain authentic relationships with all stakeholders ensuring that all interactions are professional

Effectively manage work processes to maintain high levels of productivity

Effective self-management

Take ownership and accountability for responsibility areas, demonstrate effective self-management, demonstrate team and individual leadership and collaboration to support everyone’s combined and individual objectives

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.

Manage internal and external stakeholder expectations and communicate appropriately with initiative and solutions

Support and drive the business’ core values; maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Required minimum education and training:

At least a Master’s level qualification in Computer Science/Statistics/Biostatistics/Epidemiology/Demography and/or any Data Analytics or other highly quantitative and computational discipline

A Doctoral qualification will be advantageous

Required minimum work experience:

2 Years’ experience in data management and analysis working in a research environment

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Experience in processing large complex longitudinal datasets and experience in relational database management

Working knowledge of SQL (i.e., ability to write queries that involve joining tables, aggregating functions, updating, and inserting into existing tables)

High-level computer programming language experience, such as C#, Java, Python

Demonstrated knowledge and track record of statistics, and proficiency using a statistical software package such as STATA or R for import, export, manipulation, and analysis of large datasets

Team player able to work in a high-performing collaborative environment, and support scientific investigations across disciplines

Ability to set priorities and work under pressure on a variety of tasks concurrently

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 13 September 2024.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials.

