Full Stack Java Developer

Join a Leading Automotive Giant as a Fullstack Java Developer!
Drive innovation with cutting-edge tech, crafting seamless solutions from front to back. Accelerate your career with us-where your code meets the road !!????
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Java EE
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
- Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
- EJB (Back-end)
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Kubernetes
- Linux / Unix experience
- Docker
- GitHub
- Cloud Architecture / Infrastructure
- Terraform
- Knowledge of webservices (Restful)
- Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- IT Degree / Diploma advantageous
- At least 5+ years JAVA development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
Rev up your career & Apply Now to drive innovation as our next Fullstack Java Developer !!??
