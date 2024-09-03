Full Stack Java Developer

Join a Leading Automotive Giant as a Fullstack Java Developer!

Drive innovation with cutting-edge tech, crafting seamless solutions from front to back. Accelerate your career with us-where your code meets the road !!????

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Java EE

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)

EJB (Back-end)

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Kubernetes

Linux / Unix experience

Docker

GitHub

Cloud Architecture / Infrastructure

Terraform

Knowledge of webservices (Restful)

Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

IT Degree / Diploma advantageous

At least 5+ years JAVA development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Rev up your career & Apply Now to drive innovation as our next Fullstack Java Developer !!??

