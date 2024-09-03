Full Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Sep 3, 2024

Join a Leading Automotive Giant as a Fullstack Java Developer!

Drive innovation with cutting-edge tech, crafting seamless solutions from front to back. Accelerate your career with us-where your code meets the road !!????

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Java EE
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
  • Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
  • EJB (Back-end)
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • Kubernetes
  • Linux / Unix experience
  • Docker
  • GitHub
  • Cloud Architecture / Infrastructure
  • Terraform
  • Knowledge of webservices (Restful)
  • Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • IT Degree / Diploma advantageous
  • At least 5+ years JAVA development experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Rev up your career & Apply Now to drive innovation as our next Fullstack Java Developer !!??

